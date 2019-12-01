2019 was a great year for First-Person Shooter gamers and 2020 promises a lot more than that. Games have evolved beyond expectations and system requirements are continuously on the rise. Next gen graphics have taken over and gamers want a more realistic experience from gaming. In 2020, FPS lovers are in for a treat as the games are not only beautiful to look at, they are equally good to play too. Here is the list of best First-Person Shooter Games to play this year.

Best FPS Games

1. Overwatch

Blizzard Entertainment surfaced as one of the biggest and the best video game developers this year. Their recent take on the thrilling FPS genre is what you can categorically call a marvel. This top notch graphical marvel offers a Team Multiplayer First-person Shooter experience with a variety of unique characters and plenty of room for the gameplay. Overwatch may be known most prominently for its posteriors, but trust me, there’s also a pretty great first-person shooter hiding underneath.

You choose from 22 heroes, each one playing radically different from the other, as you fight for supremacy over points, or to push payloads (or stop the enemy from pushing their payload). It’s got a bright, colorful aesthetic inspired by Pixar, and it’s definitely one of the best FPS games of 2020. The best part is, it’s looking to be supported for now, and beyond, with plenty of content coming into the game over time, all for absolutely free. Overwatch is available to play on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

2. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

For all those FPS games enthusiasts who love to see some Action and RPG elements in a shooter game, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is here for them. The game supports both Single and Multiplayer modes and lets you enjoy a stealth-based play. As a direct sequel to the already popular Deus Ex; Human Revolution, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided offers more radiant features. With a Cyberpunk thematic and a quasi-dystopian world, this remarkable game is your best shot at Action, RPG, and FPS genre. As the title suggests, Mankind is on the verge of a big division.

The humans are waging war against the Augmented Humanoids while the world plunges into chaos. Adam Jensen who is now a highly trained covert operative must choose his allies carefully to sort out the mess and a worldwide conspiracy that threatens everyone. Like in the previous game, Mankind Divided also features the intuitive third-person cover system and awesome hand-to-hand combat moves. Adam has brand new augmentations that allow for a wide range of attacks. So, are you ready to take on the Adventures of a lifetime? Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

3. Doom

Doom is the remake of one of Id Software’s classics and 2004’s best Doom video game. As a series reboot title, Doom is fourth main titles in the series. It’s a First-person Shooter video game in which you act as an unnamed Marine who descends down the dungeons of hell to fight off the demons. The game is set on Planet Mars where a rogue corporation known as Union Aerospace Corp. tries to colonize. Later on due to some unknown phenomena, demons are unleashed and they start hunting the humans. As the only hope of survival, you get tasked to find the demons and kill them before the matter gets out of hands.

This remake of Doom offers a fast-paced gameplay with open world environments and mixes it up with Survival and Horror elements. With loads of Environmental traverse options, character and weapon upgrades, Multilayer mode support, a Level Editor, Doom lets you enjoy a remarkably new instance of the classic. The new movement system, a huge arsenal of weapons, and a graphics retouch makes it one of the best FPS games of 2020. This hardcore combat-oriented title is available to play on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Do give it a try if you haven’t yet played it. You’ll love all the new and old school play for sure.

4. Battlefield 1

Battlefield 1 brilliant game is the reboot of the worldwide popular Battlefield series. It offers a First-person Shooter experience with both single and multiplayer play options. It takes you back to the era of World War 1, the biggest and the bloodiest conflict of super powers that left half of the world in ruins. The game is played in a Team-centric manner and it allows you to use the same era weapons along with the melee weapons. Melee weapons include Sabres, Trench clubs, Shovels and steel rods that you can use while in close combat. Bearing both the traditional and Melee weapons, ploughing through the battlefield in armored vehicles such as Tanks, Trucks, Torpedo boats, Biplanes, and Armored trains, dreadnaughts, and on foot traversal, are some of the most prominent features of the game.

The character classes in the game are divided into three parts such as Pickable, Spawn and Pickup-based. These classes further offer more in-depth classes that you can select as both primary and secondary character line-ups. The multiplayer mode lets you engage in battle with over sixty players online. With all the diversity and innovation, Who would’ve imagined that the Battlefield franchise would take a U-turn and go straight back to World War I. Will it be one of the best FPS games? This question can better be answered by you the players. If you want to try it out, you can play this cool game on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

5. Titanfall 2

Titanfall is back, and it’s brought with it a single-player campaign this time around. The game is expected to function mostly similar to the excellent formula of the original: swing around a lot, run on a lot of walls, and call in mechs to obliterate your foes. Oh, there’s also grappling hooks now, which should you zip across the map like you’re Batman… or Widowmaker from Overwatch. Or both at once? Titanfall 2 is a groundbreaking Single and Multiplayer First-person Shooter game that offers a militaristic approach. The gameplay of Titanfall 2 is comparable to the original Titanfall video game.

You’ll find quite a lot of new elements in the game as well. The game world is fairly simple to explore and it’s based on Sci-Fi aesthetics. You’ll see a lot of new Titans in the game with advanced mechanics and new weapons. New abilities such as Invisibility Cloak, Parkour, Zip-Lines, Double-jumps, and wall running are also included in the game. Titanfall 2 offers enhanced mechanics, quite innovative visuals, and a combat-driven play that actually binds you to the console for a very long time. Take it as One of the best First-person Shooter games and enjoy the ultimate FPS experience. With a variety of content and an immersive gameplay, Titanfall 2 is available to play on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

6. Shadow Warrior 2

For all the Hardcore FPS games enthusiasts who were eagerly waiting for this incredible title, Shadow Warrior 2 is here. With a very interesting and involving FPS gameplay, Shadow Warrior 2 offers Single and Multiplayer play. Set five years after the events of the original Shadow Warrior, Shadow Warrior 2 lets you be a Modern Era Ninja warrior. As Lo Wang, your task is to fight off the Demons descended from another dimension by the Zilla Command. Shadow Warrior 2 lets you have a huge arsenal of weapons which can be upgraded at advanced levels of the game. Each of the weapons has its own elemental properties and you can use them just according to the situation. Furthermore, Shadow Warrior 2 offers a mission-based gameplay. Every mission has its own story, environments, enemies and other environmental elements.

As compared to the previous game, Shadow Warrior 2 offers a fairly simple gameplay. You can take part in missions in single-player mode or you can be part of a 4 player team in Multiplayer mode. With a variety of new traversal options, Shadow Warrior 2 lets you walk on walls, use double jump, and explore the world easily. To add up a bit more spice to the play, Shadow Warrior 2 features randomly generated level design with randomized maps, enemy positions, weather conditions and loads of other environmental elements. If you are into games with both gun and blade fights, Shadow Warrior 2 is here for you. Shadow Warrior 2 is available to play on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

7. Rising Storm 2: Vietnam

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is a sequel to the groundbreaking Multiplayer FPS Rising Storm. Developed by Trip Wire Interactive, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Offers an innovative approach to the old school elements. The game offers a detailed and authentic FPS gameplay, with all kinds of Automatic Rifles and loads of other weapons. The story of Rising Storm 2: Vietnam takes you back to the Vietnam War where is lets you be a U.S Army veteran and pitches you against the Vietnamese Resistance fighters. You can also play the game as a Vietnamese Resistance Fighter and enjoy a different perspective of the war. Rising Storm 2: Vietnam includes two new game modes named as Red Orchestra Classic Territory Control and the Supremacy Mode.

As it’s a war-based game, you’ll see a lot of military vehicles in the game such as Helicopters, Tanks, Dozers, etc. It offers a maximum 16 players play and lets you traverse through huge maps. With a wide range of weapons, Historical background, Cosmetic Upgrades, Character Personalization options, and a remarkably immersive gameplay, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is one of the best First-person games you’ll ever come across. If you love involving yourself into militaristic and fast-paced battle-oriented games, you should definitely try Rising Storm 2: Vietnam. It’ll amaze you with all the great stuff it has to offer. Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is playable on PC via Steam.

8. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is undoubtedly one of the best FPS games. This time Infinity Ward takes the battle to space and lets you experience an immersive gameplay. You act as Captain Nick Reyes in the game and your task is to stop Settlement Defense Front, a hostile rogue force that tends to take over the Solar System. This first-person Shooter game allows you to enjoy a similar gameplay to the previous titles of the series. With all the environmental innovations, new characters, new motives and a fast-paced battle-driven gameplay, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare revamped mechanics and a new story. Zero-Gravity environments, Grappling hooks, traversal in the Solar system, new mechanics and players’ own transforming fighter termed as Jackal, are all among the most prominent features of the game. The game mainly is mission-based but you can enjoy completing some side quests as well.

The multiplayer mode in the game gets an overhaul and it offers a new class system known as Combat Rigs. These rigs include fighters of different makes and models such as Warfighters, FTLs, Mercs, Strykers, Synaptics, and Phantoms. The multiplayer mode further adds up an innovative Zombie Mode in the play. It’s a Co-op mode with separate game mechanics and a different story. The overall feel of the game is quite fantastic as it’s the first title in the Call of Duty series set in outer space. With a lag-free gameplay, great visuals, and all the futuristic elements combined Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is one of the best FPS games you’ll ever play. You can enjoy playing Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare on Microsoft Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

9. Battleborn

Battleborn by Gearbox Games is a new Online Single and Multiplayer FPS title. The game is also termed as a Hero Shooter because of its innovative MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) elements. You are able to select any of the available Hero characters, use their special powers, attacks, and skills against the enemies in any of the game modes. Because of its MOBA aesthetic, Battleborn lets you engage yourself in epic arena-based matches. While brawling against the opponents, you can use up to three pieces of gear. You can earn these pieces can in the form of upgrades via spending the game currency.

You can collect the currency by defeating the opponents in matches. Battleborn offers over 20 playable characters and centers around the idea of Melee Combat system. It also includes a Story-based mode that lets five players a number of missions. All of these missions are objective-driven and have powerful back stories as well. For all those players who love Space and Fantasy-based settings, and fast-paced shooting play, Battleborn is definitely a true source of entertainment. As one of the best First-person games, Battleborn is available to play on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

10. Homefront: The Revolution

Homefront: The Revolution is an Open Word First-person Shooter video game and it offers both Single and Multiplayer play. The game offers a futuristic setting of the year 2029 and leaves you in an alternate reality in a different timeline. You are to get into the role of Ethan Brady, head of the resistance movement against the North Korean Army. The Koreans have invaded Philadelphia and it is time to get it back from them. Follow Ethan Brady, as he leads the resistance movement to drive the Koreans out of Philly. Set two years after the original game, the Greater Korean Republic has lost most of its western states. It has started to capture and control the eastern states with Philadelphia as their headquarters. The state has turned into a highly hostile environment and a resistance movement is slowly growing.

Homefront: The Revolution Offers a unique Customization system that helps modify the character, weapons, and skills. Exploration, scavenging for items such as weapons and other supplies, side missions are the core elements of the game. However, stealth-based gameplay, good visuals, and fast unique play style are some of the most prominent features of the game. As compared to previous games, Homefront: The Revolution offers a Cooperative Multiplayer mode that supports four players at a time. Overall Homefront: The Revolution features a fairly simple yet addictive gameplay, beautiful visuals, and advanced mechanics. If you want to try it out, you can play this game on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One gaming platforms.

We hope you liked the list of our best First-Person Shooter games for this year. If you happen to know any other hidden FPS games which are worth playing, comment below and we will add them to the list.