In this article, we will present your the top 10 best Video Players for Windows 10, 7, 8, 8.1, and Vista. Before we proceed with the list, let’s go check out the brief introduction.

Everyone loves to watch movies or video clips on their laptops and computers. All you need is one video player that delivers excellent sound and picture quality. There are hundreds of video players available on the Internet, and all proclaim to be good. If you have a Windows PC and wondering which is truly best video player, we can help you narrow down your search.

There are many factors like file conversion, supported video formats, operating system support, user interface, etc. that you need to keep in mind while downloading a video player. However, you need not worry to spend time in searching the whole internet as we have already made a list of top 10 video players that will fulfill all of your video playing requirements.

Best Video Players 2018

We have selected the players by their usability, exclusive features, and user interface, etc. So here starts our list for best video players for Windows PC.

The table consists only Video Players names, price and supported version of Windows. Keep reading the article for detailed info and download links for each video player.

Video Player Windows Support Price VLC Media Player Windows XP SP3 to Windows 10 Free GOM Media Player Windows 7, 8, 8.1, Vista, XP SP3, and Win 10 Free RealPlayer Windows 7, 8, 8 Pro, 10 Free, 9.99$ per month KMPlayer Windows XP, 7, 8, 10, Vista Free MPC-HC Windows XP SP3, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, Windows 10 Free PotPlayer Windows XP, Server, 2003, Vista, Windows 7, 8, 8.1 Free DivX Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista, XP Free, $19.99 for Premium UMPlayer Windows 98, 2000, XP, 2003, Vista, Server 2008/7 Free Plex Windows 7 SP1 or later (64-bit) Free, $299.99 for Pro SM Player Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1 Free

VLC Media Player

No doubt, VLC Media Player is one and the best video player for Windows PC. The player is simple yet powerful. There are no spyware, ads or user tracking.

VLC Media Player is compatible with different media formats (multiple input formats, Audio formats, A/V outputs, Video formats Subtitle/Tag formats, and much more). The player is well attuned with all versions of Windows including Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10 operating system. You can check out more details about VLC Media Player in the table given below.

VLC Media Player – Important Details VLC system requirements VLC supports all version of windows starting Windows XP SP3 to the latest version of Windows 10 Supported Video formats MPEG (ES,PS,TS,PVA,MP3), AVI, ASF / WMV / WMA, MP4 / MOV / 3GP, OGG / OGM / Annodex, Matroska (MKV), Real, WAV (including DTS), Raw Audio: DTS, AAC, AC3/A52, Raw DV, FLAC, FLV (Flash), MXF, Nut, Standard MIDI / SMF, Creative™ Voice Price Free (No Ads) VLC Media Player Download Link Click here

GOM Media Player

Another free and the best video player, GOM Media Player is developed by GOM lab. It is compatible with almost all the previous versions of Windows as well as the latest Windows 10. Having a user-friendly interface and advanced functions, it is a versatile player that can play any video quickly. It has built-in support for all the popular media and video formats. Loaded with tons of features, this video player is tremendously customizable. With features like adding video effects, capturing the video and controlling the playback speed, GOM is taking the market of video players by storm and is loved by millions.

GOM Media Player – Important Details GOM Minimum System requirements Microsoft Windows 7 (32 / 64bit), 8 (32 / 64bit), Windows 8.1 (32 / 64bit), Vista (32 / 64bit), XP SP3 or higher (32 / 64bit)

AMD Athlon 64 or Intel Pentium 4 or equivalent

More than 16MB free RAM

More than 25MB free HDD space Supported formats Video Formats flv,mp4, mov, mpg, ts, avi, divx, asx, wmv, m4v, dat, ifo, vob, 3gp/3gp2, rm/rmvb, mkv, ogm. Additional formats can be played with external codecs. Media Player Formats mp3, .m4a, .aac, .ogg, .flac, .wav Price Free GOM Media Player Download Link Click here

RealPlayer

Next on our list of top video players for Windows is RealPlayer. Besides having excellent audio and video quality, the RealPlayer also allows watching as well as downloading online videos. One can also share the videos on the social networking sites with this player. The best feature of RealPlayer is its ability to transfer to and from your mobile devices. It’s slick and intuitive interface helps you complete all jobs quickly and competently making it easy for the users to manage their media content. Although there is a premium version available, you have all the features required for a good video player for free.

RealPlayer – Important Details RealPlayer 18 Plus minimum system requirements Software Windows 7 Home Premium, Professional, Enterprise, or Ultimate (32- or 64-bit), Windows 8, Windows 8 Pro, or Enterprise (32- or 64-bit) in Desktop Mode, Windows 10 Web browsers for downloading and bookmarking videos Google Chrome current version, and two previous versions

Mozilla Firefox current version, and two previous versions

Microsoft Internet Explorer 9 or later

Edge (Windows 10 browser) Hardware RAM: 4GB

CPU: i3 or faster

Hard disk: Minimum 1.5 GB available free space Supported Video formats 3gp, m4v, rmvb, 3gp2, rv, avi, mp4, wav, EVRC, QCELP, wma, flv, ra, wmv, iv4, ram, iv4, m4a, rm Price Free, 9.99USD per month RealPlayer Download Link HERE

KMPlayer

The KMPlayer is another great and free video player for Windows PCs, which is versatile and can play many formats without any additional Codec. The video player supports more than 24 languages and high-resolution movies. It supports matrix /normalizer function when the internal sound Codec is used. If your computer does not support high CPU but still want a good player, you ought to install the KMPlayer as it modifies the environment to an easy multi-media format. There is a playback support of 3D, 4K, 2K movies for Windows. KMPlayer is friendly with Windows 2000, X, Vista, Windows 7 operating system and it requires just a 30 MB Hard disk space.

KMPlayer – Important Details KMPlayer recommended specs Windows XP / Vista / Windows 7 / XP 64-bit / Vista 64-bit / Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 8 / Windows 8 64-bit / Windows 10 / Windows 10 64-bit

Direct x9.0, 30 MB Hard disk space Supported Video formats RTS, MPEG1, MPEG2, AAC, WMA7, WMA8, OGG etc Price Free KMPlayer Download Link HERE

MPC-HC

If you are looking for a light player, MPC-HC is best video player for Windows! Media Player Classic – Home Cinema is free to install. Irrespective of the size of the video you can play it with MPC-HC. You can even use it on the oldest model of computer that you have. It has an array of features and options that can be customized according to one’s need and can also be used as DVB player. The video player is free of any spyware, toolbars, and ads.

MPC-HC – Important Details Minimum system requirements Windows® XP SP3, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10 both 32-bit and 64-bit An SSE capable CPU Supported Video formats MP4, D2V, MOV, FLV, QT, SWF, WMA, WAV, OGG, MP3, AU, SND, AIF, AIFF, AIFC, AC3, VOB, ASX, DTS, PLS, WAX, M3U, WM, WMV, AVI, CDA, JPG, JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP, MPEG, MIDI, MP2, MPG Price Free MPC-HC Download Link HERE

PotPlayer

It uses fewer resources using CUDA, DXVA, and QuickSync and provides maximum performance. You have the option to choose from two sound cards, preview scenes with snapshots and bookmark your favorite scene. PotPlayer uses the hardware acceleration system and makes sure that it gives you an experience of the lifetime. PotPlayer supports Direct3D9 Ex Flip Mode and Overlay, multiple subtitles, and many types of 3D glasses. It is not required to install different codecs when using the player. PotPlayer supports various devices such as TV, DVD, and HDTV.

PotPlayer – Important Details PotPlayer system requirements Windows XP/2003/Vista/Server 2008/7/8/8.1 Supported Video formats All basic formats Price Free PotPlayer Download Link HERE

DivX Player

DivX Player has secured its position in top best video players for Windows PC for several years. It offers free HEVC playback and has Ultra HD 4K for those who love high-quality videos. DivX Player is also enhanced for movies, TV shows and web video clips in the Internet’s most common formats like AVI, MKV, MP4, DIVX and more. The player lets you stream music, videos, and photos to DLNA compatible devices like Samsung Galaxy products, Xbox, PS3 or Chromecast. You can quickly navigate to your favorite scenes using the trick play or smooth FF/RW feature. It supports multiple audios which enable you to listen to tracks in other languages seamlessly.

DivX Player – Important Details DivX system requirements Windows XP / Vista / Windows 7 / XP 64-bit / Vista 64-bit / Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 8 / Windows 8 64-bit / Windows 10 / Windows 10 64-bit Supported Video formats All popular video formats including AVI, MP4, MKV, H.264 and HEVC Price Free, Premium for $19.99 DivX Player Download Link HERE

UMPlayer

Packed with dozens of features like built-in subtitles search, remember media position, remember media settings, skinnable interface, audio subtitles sync and YouTube search, UMPlayer is a product of volunteers from all over the world. It is free for download and is an open source. UMPlayer is one of the best video players, which is written under Qt platform and is available for Microsoft Windows compatible laptops and computers.

UMPlayer – Important Details UMPlayer system requirements Windows 98/Me/NT/2000/XP /2003/Vista/Server 2008/7 Supported Video formats AAC, AC3, ASF, AVI, DIVX, FLV, H.263, Matroska, MOV, MP3, MP4, MPEG, OGG, QT, RealMedia, VOB, Vorbis, WAV, WMA, WMV, XVID Price Free UMPlayer Download Link HERE

Plex

Plex is another great media player considered as one of best video players. It helps you to save videos from any site and watch them whenever you want. Besides using Plex on your computers and laptops, you can use this video player on mobiles, TV, and tablets. It has an online store where you can save and store your favorite movies. It has an incredible DLNA support and high-quality certificates for all media servers.

Plex – Important Details Plex system requirements At lewIntel Core 2 Duo processor 2.4 GHz or higher

At least 2GB RAM

Windows 7 SP1 or later (64-bit)

OpenGL compatible graphics card Supported Video formats All popular formats. Check out more here Price Free, Plex PRO – $299.99 Plex Download link HERE

SM Player

SM Player comes with a simple interface making it easy for a beginner to watch movies on it. You can search YouTube and play videos with it. The player also has many other features like the change of the playback speed, video and audio filters, video equalizer adjustment of audio and many others. This video player easily searches and downloads subtitles from opensubtitles.org.

SM Player – Important Details SM Player system requirements Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10 Supported Video formats Supports all popular video and audio codecs, check out here Price Free SM Player Download link HERE

Conclusion

We sincerely hope that our list of video players has helped you to find the best video player for your Windows PC. If you happen to know any other free video player which is great regarding features, user interface, and support, do share with us and we will add to the list after reviewing it. Don’t forget to tweet, share the article on your social platforms.

