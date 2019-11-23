Overwatch is a popular shooter but we understand why some people wouldn’t want to play it. For starters, it costs a lot to purchase. Then, you might be one of those who is bored of playing the same game and just wants some change. Well, in that case, you came to the right place. Here we have listed the top games like Overwatch. This list includes free as well as paid games.

10. Day of Defeat Source

Before the zeitgeist of perks, leveling and kill streaks consumed the multiplayer shooter market, Valve released an updated version of their successful team-based World War 2 Half-Life mod on a brand new engine and dubbed Day of Defeat Source. Released in 2005, Day of Defeat Source was rooted in another industry fad, the World War 2 shooter. In the same year, Medal of Honor European Assault, Call of Duty 2, Brother in Arms Road to Hill 30 and its sequel Earned in Blood were all released. While the former games were largely single-player story driven affairs, Day of Defeat Source was strictly a team-based multiplayer game.

It distinguishes itself by being extraordinarily balanced and phenomenal map design. You have the option to play as the US Army or German Wehrmacht. Players can skirmish over capture points or attempt to arm bombs on strategic capture sites. You have six classes to choose from. It’s very simple and easy to learn. But, above all, it is extremely fun even now.

9. Enemy Territory Quake Wars

The game is a battlefield styled first person shooter set during the Strogg invasion of Earth. It’s a prequel to Quake 2 and not Quake 1 because Quake 2 completely departed from the story of the original game to come up with a new plot. You can choose between the GDF (humans) or the Strogg (not human). Classes in the game are basic. You have Soldier, Engineer, Medic, Spec Ops and Field Ops. In this game, you can call down different deployables depending on your class. As an engineer, for example, you can call down turrets that are good against air crafts. So, essentially, it’s a mix of team-based action gameplay and RTS.

8. Warframe

In Warframe, you have to make your own fun. This free-to-play third-person shooter’s boring story and mission design make sure of that. But you can also shoot your way through most enemies with very little problem. However, with a bit of imagination, you can utilize your mobility and the insane variety of weapons, powers and combat suits to fight the way you want. But the pricey microtransactions can add up very quickly if you’re impatient. Anyone who has played Mass Effect 3’s excellent co-op multiplayer, will instantly feel at home in Warframe. Each power suit/ Warframe packs its own unique set of powers, so there won’t be a lack of variety in tackling missions. You have three free starter Warframes and more will unlock as you play the game. Ninjas fighting aliens.

7. Dirty Bomb

Call of Battlefield Counter Fortress 2 Enemy Territory Quake Wars Play4Free. Yup, that’s the best way to describe it. Because the game borrows heavily from so many genres and mixes it so well. This is by far the most under-rated multiplayer FPS ever. It is amazingly well. Think of it like Call of Duty 4 Promod with some Battlefield 2 and some Counter Strike shooting. The movement has a lot in common with Call of Duty. This game is extremely fast-paced and tactical at the same time. You have your basic classes which are awfully similar to Team Fortress 2 but play uniquely in their own way. This is our most recommended game for you to try.

6. Gotham City Impostors

Gotham City Impostors is one of the best games like Overwatch. It’s a game that asks very important questions. What happens when you get a bunch of mentally unstable criminals together and give each and every one of them a gun? Well, as it turns out, absolute insanity is what happens because Gotham City Impostors is one of the most loony FPS games out there. The core of the game is built around progression and customization. It lets you put experience points towards new weapons, attachments, and all that usual stuff. Where the game goes beyond that formula is the eccentric style of that customization. The game has two sides, one side thinks they’re all Batman and the other side thinks they’re all joker. Well, you get the rest.

5. Tribes Ascend

It stands as one of the best Free-to-Play experiences ever. Even if it costs $50 and was sold on retail shelves, it would be easier to recommend it. It’s just that fun. No other shooter makes use of the environment quite like tribe. The rolling hills and epic cliffs, combined with the game’s unique movement system, result in blazingly fast action. It’s built on the Unreal Engine 3 and features different classes. You can go from heavy to light, each will drift at varying speeds on the ground and will have additional abilities to accommodate for the shortcomings as well.

4. Planetside 2

It’s an online First-Person Shooter that let’s you control tanks, ground transport vehicles and attack aircraft on gigantic open maps. Three armies compete for control over the facilities. It’s not rare to have 50 or more players in any of the multiple battles happening along your faction’s borders. The game has an excellent map interface and great spawn location. The variety of playstyle is breath taking and guaranteed to keep you occupied for a long time.

3. Block N Load

What if Minecraft and Team Fortress had a baby? Well, here’s the result. It’s free to play and full of characters with style and a unique presentation. The game is oozing with humor and excellent map design. It is extremely balanced with a whole roster of characters that are good at defense, offense or a little bit of both. Each character has its own special ability that gives the game that team-based multiplayer feel you get from games like Overwatch or Team Fortress 2.

2. Monday Night Combat

A mix of Team Fortress 2, Tower Defense and a futuristic TV game show, you might think this game would be a giant mess. However, we’re happy to report this is a unique and fun multiplayer game that offers both cooperative and adversarial thrills. It has a bright and colorful look which is a refreshing change from shooters that go for the dark and dreary look. The game looks very nice overall and features classes with different abilities and personalities.

1. Paladins

Sorry to disappoint you if you were expecting Team Fortress 2 to top this list. No, Paladins will be taking that spot in the list of best games like Overwatch. It’s a 5 versus 5 class-based shooter released by the creators of Global Agenda, Tribes Ascend, and Smite. There are innovative game modes that will keep you coming back again and again. A lot of people call it an Overwatch rip off but the game was in alpha long before Overwatch was even announced. So, it’s disingenuous to say the game is a plagiarized version of Blizzard’s FPS.

Let us know what you think of our top 10 games like Overwatch.